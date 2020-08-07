A 32-year-old transient was arrested for trespassing after allegedly entering a home in the 8400 block of Bullhead Court in Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 6, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 11:15 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to a call from a victim who reported she was in her home waiting for a package to be delivered. When she heard a knock at the door, she unlocked the door and left it closed while she went to her bedroom to get her wallet.
When she was returning to the front door, she saw a man standing in the hallway inside her home. The victim ordered the man out of her home, and he asked the victim if she wanted to hang out.
The victim yelled for her husband, and he also ordered the man out of the house, at which time he left.
Deputies responded and conducted an area check in the neighborhood. They found the suspect, identified as Steven Neisner, near Baxter Springs Drive and Claremore Place.
Upon further investigation, deputies learned Neisner had recently been released from jail for public intoxication and was walking to an unknown location. Neisner was arrested and booked in at West Valley Detention Center, where he was later cite-released.
