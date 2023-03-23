A 39-year-old transient was arrested on an armed robbery charge in Redlands, according to the Redlands Police Department.
The suspect attempted to steal items from a Target store at 27320 W. Lugonia Avenue on March 22, the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
When a security guard confronted him, the suspect brandished a knife and struggled with the employee, who received a cut on his hand.
The suspect fled without the merchandise and was later located by police at a gas station on California Street. When he was found, he was attempting to disguise himself with a wig and a mask.
