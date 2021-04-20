A transient was arrested on charges of identity theft, money laundering, burglary, and forged checks, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Back on Dec. 25, Loma Linda Deputy B. Ortiz began a burglary investigation. A report was taken regarding a vehicle burglary in which checks, financial documents and Christmas presents were stolen. Further investigation revealed the stolen checks were altered and financial institutions were victimized and used to launder a large amount of money. Ortiz served several search warrants, discovered additional victims and obtained evidence in the case.
Alfred Raymond Gonzales, 26, was identified as a suspect in the case. Deputies believe Gonzales conspired with at least one other suspect to commit the crimes.
On April 19, Gonzales was located in the 200 block of The Terrace Inn in Redlands. Deputies uncovered additional evidence in the case and took the suspect into custody, and he was booked at the Central Detention Center.
Deputies believe many people may have been victimized by the suspects. Anyone with information regarding this case or who believe they may be victims are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department.
