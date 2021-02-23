A 34-year-old transient from Highland was arrested on charges of sexual battery and resisting a police officer at a business in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Feb. 23 at 5:15 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to a business in the 7800 block of Haven Avenue.
The victim reported she was approached in a hallway by an unknown male suspect. When the victim turned around to gather her belongings to leave, the suspect grabbed her buttocks and walked away, the Sheriff's Department said.
When deputies arrived, they learned the suspect, later identified as Erik Brewer, barricaded himself inside the women’s restroom. Deputies gave Brewer several commands to leave, but he refused to come out, the Sheriff's Department said.
Deputies then made entry and found Brewer naked, yelling and screaming, the Sheriff's Department said.
Brewer was taken into custody and booked in at West Valley Detention Center. He had two additional warrants for petty theft and drug paraphernalia and remained in custody on a total of $110,000 bail.
