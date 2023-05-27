A transient who was attempting to speak to children at a daycare in Rancho Cucamonga was arrested after deputies found out he was wanted in connection with a strong arm robbery, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On May 25 at 9:10 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to a report of the man, later identified as 38-year-old Cristian Rodriguez, trying to talk to kids at the daycare playground in the 9600 block of Baseline Road.
When deputies contacted the suspect across the street from the daycare, they found him allegedly in possession of a concealed replica firearm and immediately detained him, the Sheriff's Department said.
Through investigation, deputies discovered the suspect was wanted for strong-arm robbery. Deputies booked him into West Valley Detention Center, where he remains in lieu of $50,000 bail.
The suspect is described as being about 5-feet-9, 175 pounds, with long gray and black hair.
Anyone who feels they may have been a victim of robbery by Rodriguez should contact the Rancho Cucamonga Station at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
