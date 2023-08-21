Tropical Storm Hilary caused damage at various locations in San Bernardino County, but no deaths or injuries were reported as a result of the strong downpour on Aug. 20.
The Devore area, just north of Fontana, was soaked with more than 3 inches of rain.
San Bernardino County officials declared a state of emergency, and various mountain communities, which had been warned in advance about the possibility of dangerous conditions, suffered road damage.
A large mud and debris flow occurred in Forest Falls, cutting off access in and out of that community.
Here are impacts seen in other areas of the county:
----- Oak Glen
• Oak Glen Road is washed out at Birch Creek.
• Potato Canyon has been affected by mud and debris flow.
• Highway 38 has been washed out at Onyx Summit.
• 7 Oaks Road has been washed out.
• The evacuation order for the Serrano Square neighborhood, south of Oak Glen Road, was lifted at 11 a.m. on Aug. 21.
----- Yucca Valley
• Highway 247, at Pipes Canyon in Yucca Valley, is closed to all traffic.
All evacuation orders and shelter in place orders, with the exception of the Serrano Square neighborhood, remain in effect.
Emergency personnel will continue assessing affected areas by ground and air, utilizing volunteer personnel, drones, and Sheriff’s aviation crews.
For information related to the storm, visit https://storminfo.sbcounty.gov/.
Gov. Gavin Newsom visited San Bernardino County on the day of the storm and pledged his support for the county's recovery efforts.
Supervisor Jesse Armendarez, whose 2nd District includes Fontana, issued the following statement:
"Thanks to the efforts of our dedicated responders and community members that came together and proactively prepared, we’ve weathered this storm. Stay strong and remember, storms may come and go but our resilience and unity to work together will always shine through.
"I would like to thank our federal, state and local officials that continued to make themselves available and had an open line of communication.
"Our dedicated teams are continuing to work hard to assess road conditions and ensure all roads are quickly cleared. Your safety remains our top priority, and we’re here to make sure things return to normal as quickly as possible. Your patience and cooperation are truly appreciated as we move past this storm together."
