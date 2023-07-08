Twelve gang members were arrested in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers pursued several subjects in a net care, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on July 8. That led to a search warrant being served, resulting in the arrests of the suspects.
In addition, police recovered four firearms (one of which was a fully automatic handgun), methamphetamine, fentanyl, PCP for sales, money, magazines, ammunition, gang indicia, and some illegal fireworks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.