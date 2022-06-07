Twelve people were arrested during a traffic enforcement operation in Rialto last week, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The operation was conducted in collaboration with the San Bernardino Police Department, Upland Police Department, and Rancho Cucamonga Police Department.
“During the operation, officers were deployed to various areas within the City of Rialto where traffic collisions commonly occur,” the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on June 6.
During the event, 380 citations were issued, 55 vehicles were towed, and two commercial vehicles were taken out of service.
Of the 12 arrests, two involved a felon with a gun, one was for narcotics, one was for reckless driving, two were for warrants, and six were for DUI, police said.
