Twelve people at a nursing facility in Yucaipa tested positive for COVID-19 on March 28 and a resident of a second Yucaipa nursing facility is presenting symptoms of the disease, according to a San Bernardino County news release.
County Public Health professionals are working closely with both facilities to expedite the immediate testing of all residents and employees of both facilities, the county said.
An 89-year-old woman with underlying health issues who had contracted COVID-19 and died from the illness on March 26 was a resident of the facility at which the 12 individuals tested positive two days later.
“This is the first instance we have had in our county of a concentrated COVID-19 outbreak,” said Acting County Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson. “The county will do everything within its ability and authority to minimize the tragedy this pandemic has the potential to create in our communities. We are testing residents and staff of the facilities and working with the California Department of Health (CDPH) Healthcare Associated Infections branch."
This outbreak a signal to anyone in the county who is not taking this pandemic seriously and is resisting complying with public health orders and guidelines that the threat of COVID-19 is very real, Gustafson said.
“Staying at home, minimizing non-essential contact with others, maintaining social distancing from even people we know and with whom we have regular contact, and consistently practicing good hygiene is our best hope of making forward the other side of this pandemic," she said.
The county now has a total of 76 confirmed cases of coronavirus and three deaths associated with the disease.
The County Department of Public Health is gearing up to begin reporting the number of cases within each of the county’s 24 incorporated cities and towns as soon as March 30 on the department’s COVID-19 public information dashboard, which can be found at wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus.
