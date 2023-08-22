Twelve persons were arrested in the Inland Empire during the week of Aug. 12-18 as part of the ongoing targeted crime suppression program known as Operation Consequences, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
During the week, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 17 search warrants and contacted suspects at various locations in Adelanto, Ontario, Eastvale, Rialto, San Bernardino and Loma Linda.
During the service of search warrants and additional contacts, investigators seized methamphetamine, cocaine, and 53 firearms, four of which were ghost guns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.