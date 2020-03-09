Twice in the past week, suspects have been arrested for allegedly bringing drugs onto the grounds of West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Deputy Chen was assigned to patrol the exterior of the facility and contacted the suspects as they entered onto jail property.
----- ON MARCH 8, Chen stopped Terry Siefker, 29, of Redlands and his two female passengers, Eloisa Valles, 27, of Yucaipa and Kristin Troup, 23, of Redlands.
During the traffic stop, Siefker and his passengers were allegedly found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and narcotics, which included suspected methamphetamine and heroin, the Sheriff's Department said.
All three were arrested and booked into custody at West Valley Detention Center.
• Siefker was charged with bringing a controlled substance onto a jail facility. He also had a warrant for his arrest for possession of prohibited weapons. Siefker’s bail is set at $55,000.
• Valles was charged with fictitious checks. Valles is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
• Troup was also charged with bringing a controlled substance onto a jail facility. Additionally, Troup was arrested for an outstanding warrant for drug possession. Her combined bail is $35,000.
----- ON MARCH 2, Chen contacted Christopher Gordon, a 36-year-old Riverside resident, as he drove onto the jail grounds.
During a search of Gordon’s car, Chen located more than $4,000 in cash along with multiple packages of oxycontin, morphine, marijuana and other unknown pills, the Sheriff's Department said.
Gordon was arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale and bringing a controlled substance onto a jail facility. Gordon posted $50,000 bail.
"As a reminder, anyone entering onto the jail property is subject to a search of their person and their vehicle," the Sheriff's Department said in a news release.
