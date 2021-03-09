Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a 17-year-old boy that occurred in Highland last year, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Dec. 12, 2020 at about 7:03 p.m., deputies from the Highland Station responded to the 25400 block of 9th Street in reference to a shooting that had just occurred. Deputies arrived and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies learned the victim was shot by two unknown suspects who were driving a white SUV.
Highland detectives assumed the investigation and identified the driver of the vehicle ("suspect 1") as a teen who resided in San Bernardino. On Jan. 14, the suspect was located and arrested. He was booked into the San Bernardino Juvenile Hall.
Detectives continued their investigation and identified the second suspect as another teen who resided in San Bernardino. On March 9, the detectives served a search warrant at the juvenile’s residence and located him inside. The juvenile was arrested and booked into the San Bernardino Juvenile Hall.
