Two 17-year-old human trafficking victims were rescued and a suspect who lives in Rialto was arrested, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On July 31, the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force received information about the two victims and worked to locate them. During the course of the investigation, one of the missing juveniles was located and placed with family members.
The Task Force members continued to conduct surveillance and located the second juvenile near the area of Vineyard Avenue and Holt Boulevard in Ontario. Investigators observed the juvenile with Brandon McDonald, 24, and made contact with both of them.
Believing McDonald was possibly involved in exploiting the victim, investigators who were assisted by uniformed Ontario Police Department officers detained and questioned him. He and the victim were transported to the Ontario P.D. for an additional interview.
The victim was rescued, provided access to services and support organizations, and then safely released to family members.
McDonald was taken into custody and booked at West Valley Detention Center for a probation violation.
During subsequent interviews with McDonald and the victims, and while obtaining additional evidence, investigators discovered information supporting McDonald's involvement in the commercialized sexual exploitation of the juvenile victims. On Oct. 8, McDonald was charged with felony human trafficking of a minor. He is currently being held on $200,000 bail.
This investigation is ongoing. Investigators believe there may be other unidentified victims and are asking that anyone with information related to this case contact the Task Force at (909) 387-8400. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or leave information at www.wetip.com.
