Two adults and four juveniles were injured in a traffic collision in Montclair on Sept. 3, according to the Montclair Police Department.
At about 8:30 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle near Central Avenue and Holt Boulevard driving recklessly. The driver made a turn which caused his vehicle to skid sideways as he quickly accelerated westbound on Holt.
Once the suspect reached Monte Vista Avenue, he turned northbound and again accelerated quickly. The suspect appeared to run a red light at Kingsley Street, colliding with a Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound. The collision occurred prior to the police officer being able to stop the vehicle.
The collision caused a roll-over, and multiple occupants of the Jeep were ejected from the vehicle. Six persons were hospitalized for treatment of their injuries.
Suspect Micah Mageno was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center. He was also charged with child endangerment as he had a 10-year-old passenger in his vehicle who was uninjured.
The collision, including the possibility of DUI being a factor for the suspect, is still under investigation, police said.
