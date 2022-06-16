A building was heavily damaged in a fire in San Bernardino on June 14, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Crews were dispatched to a reported commercial structure fire in the area of West 5th Street and North “F” Street at 7:37 a.m., said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Firefighters quickly arrived on-scene to find heavy smoke showing from the second story of the vacant commercial occupancy. Due to the size of the structure and amount of fire, a second alarm response was requested. The fire continued to grow, causing roof compromise, which forced firefighters to take a defensive posture.
Once outside, firefighters used aerial master streams and handlines to knock the fire down. Once safe to enter, crews reengaged to work on fire suppression and complete a search of the large occupancy.
Ultimately the fire was knocked down in 90 minutes. All searches of the building came up negative. Firefighters remained on-scene for multiple hours working on overhaul and investigation. No injuries to firefighters were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.