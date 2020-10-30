Two armed suspects were arrested on charges of home invasion robbery and residential burglary in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Oct. 28 at about 8:30 a.m., the suspects identified themselves as law enforcement officers and forced entry into a home in the 1800 block of Dale Lane, the Sheriff's Department said.
Four victims -- a 15-year-old girl, a 24-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man, and a 68-year-old man -- were in the home at the time of the robbery.
The suspects -- identified as Kurt Duisen, a 59-year-old resident of Highland, and David Macias, a 47-year-old resident of San Bernardino -- allegedly held the victims at gunpoint while they took several items from the home. The suspects left in a blue Jeep Wrangler and a white Ford F150.
When deputies responded to the location, Deputy Ortiz saw the vehicles driving on Waterman Canyon Road toward San Bernardino, and as he attempted a traffic stop on the blue Jeep, a pursuit ensued.
Duisen was driving recklessly without regard for the public’s safety and allegedly intentionally collided his Jeep into a marked Sheriff’s patrol unit, the Sheriff's Department said. Duisen’s vehicle became disabled and he was taken into custody. Deputies recovered a firearm in the Jeep allegedly used during the robbery, the Sheriff's Department said.
Then on Oct. 29, deputies located the white Ford F150 in San Bernardino. Deputies received information Macias was at a residence at the 3200 block of Roberds Avenue in San Bernardino.
On Oct. 30 at about 3 a.m., deputies from the Specialized Enforcement Division responded to the location and served a warrant at the home. Deputies took Macias into custody for allegedly committing the home invasion robbery. Investigators collected evidence linking the suspects to the crime.
Investigators booked Duisen and Macias at the Central Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Detective Ruben Perez, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s – Central Patrol Station at (909) 387-3500. Persons who wish to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1 (800) 782-7463 (1-800-78-CRIME) or online at www.wetip.com.
