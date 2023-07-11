Two 31-year-old hikers were rescued by helicopter after being stuck in the San Bernardino Mountains on July 9, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Tyler Williams, a Riverside resident, and Kenny Acevedo, a Highland resident, were climbing the face of Big Falls in the Forest Falls area when they became stuck and were unable to climb further or climb back down.
They were able to use their cell phones to call Sheriff's Dispatch for help. Upon receiving the distress call, a patrol deputy and two sheriff's helicopters were sent to the area.
The Sheriff's patrol helicopter (40King2) arrived first on the scene, quickly located Williams and Acevedo, and determined a hoist rescue would be required to get the two off the top of the waterfall.
The department's rescue helicopter (40King5), equipped with a rescue hoist, arrived on scene a short time later to perform the rescue.
The crew of 40King5 lowered the rescue medic onto a narrow, rocky ridge. Both Williams and Acevedo were placed into a rescue harness, hoisted up to the helicopter, and flown to a nearby landing area where ground deputies were staged.
“The Sheriff's Department urges caution and heightened awareness for those engaging in climbing activities in the Big Falls area. The rugged terrain, steep cliffs, and slippery surfaces present inherent risks that demand extreme caution,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
