Police are investigating after finding two deceased bodies inside a parked vehicle in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department.
On Dec. 30 at 9:24 a.m., police received a call in reference to suspicious circumstances in the 700 block of East Washington Street.
Upon the patrol officers’ arrival, they discovered the two bodies. The Colton P.D.'s Detective Bureau was called out and took over the investigation.
At this time, the identity of the victims is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with any information on this case is encouraged to contact Detective Jaeger at (909) 370-5000.
