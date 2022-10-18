Two fatal traffic collisions occurred on freeways in Ontario on Oct. 15, and the California Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help with the investigations.
----- THE FIRST collision took place at 1:45 am., when a 27-year-old man from Riverside was driving a 2017 Harley Davidson on Interstate 10 eastbound to Interstate 15 southbound. As he continued on the transition road, he was involved in a solo vehicle crash that caused the rider to be ejected from his motorcycle.
Shortly thereafter, the rider was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling on I-15 southbound just south of I-10. The driver of the unknown vehicle fled the scene prior to CHP arrival.
As a result of this crash, the motorcycle driver succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
----- THE SECOND incident happened at about 3:20 a.m., when a 27-year-old woman from Rowland Heights was driving a 2021 Toyota on State Route 60 eastbound, west of Grove Avenue.
At the same time, a 2015 Kenworth was stopped on the right shoulder of the 60 Freeway eastbound, west of Grove, with one occupant.
For an undetermined reason, the driver of the Toyota veered to the right, leaving the roadway onto the right shoulder, and hit the rear of the Kenworth’s trailer.
As a result of this collision, the driver of the Toyota succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger in the Kenworth did not sustain any injuries.
Anyone with information regarding either of these two collisions is urged to contact the CHP Rancho Cucamonga Area Office at (909) 980-3994.
