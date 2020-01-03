Firefighters extinguished two fires in Rialto in recent days, according to the Rialto Fire Department.
On Jan. 1, a trapped resident and a dog were rescued from a mobile home in the 100 block of N. Eucalyptus Avenue, the Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
Officers Gaspar and Arroyo had arrived on scene at 8:26 p.m. to find the resident trapped inside the burning structure. Officers broke out a rear window and were able to get the resident some fresh air; however, the resident was physically unable to climb from the window.
Rialto Fire Captain Ryan Cathey arrived on scene and quickly helped the officers in extracting the resident from the mobile home.
Fire personnel were also able to rescue the resident’s pet dog from the building.
----- THEN on Jan. 3 at 11:37 a.m., a fire damaged two residential structures in the 200 block of E. Merrill Avenue.
Two families were displaced by this fire. However, there were no reports of injuries.
