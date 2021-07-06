Two fruit vendors were struck by a vehicle in Ontario on July 5, and one of them died, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The incident took place at 11:13 a.m. on Riverside Drive, east of Euclid Avenue.
The fruit vendors were crossing the street northbound across Riverside when the suspect vehicle collided with them and their fruit cart. One of the pedestrians was pronounced deceased on scene and the second pedestrian was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
The driver, Jessica Dewet, a 43-year-old woman from Chino, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Dewet was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and was arrested on charges of felony driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Ontario Police Department at (909) 986-6711 or Officer Josh Orr at (909) 408-1593. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling WE-TIP at (800) 78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.
