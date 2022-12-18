Two hikers and their two dogs were rescued after becoming stuck in steep, icy terrain in the mountains on Dec. 17, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
A 35-year-old man and 34-year-old woman, both from Upland, were hiking in the Mt. Baldy area before becoming stuck shortly after 11 a.m.
They attempted to hike and get back on a trail and slid approximately 20 feet. They were able to stop their slide and remained in place. They called 911 on their cellular phone and requested help. There were no injuries reported by either hiker.
Sheriff's Helicopter, 40-KING-1, was dispatched to the area of the GPS coordinates given by the male hiker. The crew arrived in the area, located both hikers and confirmed a hoist rescue would be necessary. The crew requested assistance from Sheriff's Helicopter, Air Rescue 306.
Air Rescue 306 responded with two technical ice rescue team members and hoisted both rescuers down to the hikers. Due to the terrain, the rescuers had to be hoisted below the hikers, then a rope rescue system was put in place to reach the hikers. The rescuers used the rope system to safely lower the hikers to a clear area where they could be hoisted from.
Both hikers and their dogs were placed into rescue harnesses. The crew hoisted one hiker and one dog at a time and transported them to a Fontana deputy at the San Antonio Dam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.