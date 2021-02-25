Two homes were destroyed and a third house was badly damaged due to a wind-driven fire in Bloomington during the early morning hours of Feb. 25, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
There were no reports of injuries.
At 12:23 a.m., crews were dispatched to a report of a backyard on fire in the 10700 block of Tamarind Avenue, said Public Information Officer Mike McClintock. Moments later, residents called and said the fire had spread to a nearby home. A full structure response was requested.
Arriving crews found one home well involved with multiple exposures. A sustained wind of 20 mph with gusts to 50 mph quickly spread the fire to the south. Due to the immediate exposures and high winds, a second and ultimately a third alarm were requested. Despite firefighters' best efforts, the blaze spread to a total of three homes, multiple properties and approximately two acres of vegetation.
Firefighters were successful in knocking down the fire within 90 minutes. They also managed to keep the fire from spreading to multiple nearby homes and vegetation. Once the fire was knocked down, crews focused on mop-up to ensure the fire didn’t cross containment lines. Crews remained on-scene for multiple hours working on overhaul.
At the height of the fire, more than 40 firefighters battled the blaze. The American Red Cross was requested to assist displaced occupants with temporary living conditions.
Investigators were able to track the fire’s cause / origin to a burn barrel nearby. The non-permitted fire was left unattended, with winds sending embers to receptive fuels. The fire then quickly moved to nearby vegetation and homes, McClintock said.
San Bernardino County Fire responded with 10 engines, two trucks, four chief officers, a medic squad, an air/light unit and two investigators. Colton and Rialto firefighters also assisted during the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.