Two homicides took place on Oct. 31 in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department.
----- AT ABOUT 1:56 a.m., a shooting occurred in the 700 block of North Kippy Drive.
Officers responded to the location and located a male victim suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The name of the victim was being withheld pending family notification. The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Colton P.D., Detective A. Jaeger at (909) 370-5028.
----- THEN AT ABOUT 2:07 a.m.. officers responded to the 1000 block of Kimberly Avenue and located a man deceased in the street. The victim was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. The name of the victim was being withheld pending family notification. The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Colton P.D., Detective J. Hanna at (909) 370-5021.
