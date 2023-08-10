Two illegal businesses were shut down and six people were arrested recently in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident began when district resource officers received complaints regarding an illegal gambling (net cafe) establishment within the city, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Aug. 10.
Officers conducted an investigation and identified two separate illegal businesses operated by the same subjects. Officers served a search warrant at the businesses simultaneously.
While the suspects were being arrested, police also seized $4,200 in cash and 40 grams of methamphetamine.
