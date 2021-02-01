A man was shot to death in San Bernardino and one juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, while a second juvenile suspect is being sought, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident took place on the night of Jan. 31 in the 2100 block of East Jane Street, and the victim was identified as Gregory Garcia, a 43-year-old Highland resident.
Investigators learned that the victim was at the location and had a physical altercation with two suspects during an armed robbery. One of the suspects discharged a weapon at the victim, striking the victim.
Both suspects fled the area, but one suspect was apprehended by patrol officers nearby. Evidence from the armed robbery was located with the suspect. That suspect was underage and was arrested.
Homicide detectives are currently following all leads to identify the outstanding suspect, who is believed to be a 15-year-old boy from San Bernardino.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective H. Rodriguez at (909) 384-5628 /rodriguez_he@sbcity.org or Sergeant J. King at (909) 384-5659 / king_ja@sbcity.org.
