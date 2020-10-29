Two men and a woman from San Bernardino were arrested following a traffic stop in Loma Linda on Oct. 27, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 5:48 p.m., Deputy R. Alfaro conducted a traffic stop on a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer in the area of Redlands Boulevard and Crooks Street for a California Vehicle Code violation.
The driver, Charles Andrew Fettel, 35, is on active Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS). Fettel had an active felony no-bail warrant for his arrest, the Sheriff's Department said.
The front passenger, Jessica Elizabeth Maynor, 30, had an active felony warrant for contempt of court totaling $50,000. Additionally, Maynor was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
The rear passenger, Joseph Caco Perez, 31, was allegedly found in possession of a concealed firearm and ammunition.
Fettel and Maynor were arrested for their active felony warrant, and Perez was arrested on the firearm charge. Fettel, Maynor, and Perez were transported to Central Detention Center and booked on their charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.