Two men and a woman were arrested for their alleged involvement in a carjacking, robbery, kidnapping and assault of a man in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 22, deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station were dispatched to an armed carjacking that just occurred in the 8100 block of Spruce Avenue.
The victim reported he won money at a casino the night before and returned to his hotel room with a woman, who was later identified as Samantha Reyes, a 33-year-old resident of Calexico.
The victim woke up the next morning to a knock at the door. When the victim answered the door, Reyes was standing there with an armed man, later identified as Arnoldo Contreras, a 39-year-old resident of Pacoima.
Reyes and Contreras entered the room and allegedly tied up the victim and put him in the bathtub. Reyes and Contreras proceeded to allegedly ransack the room and left with the victim’s keys, phone, wallet, money, credit cards, and other items.
The victim freed his hands and called the police. From a window, the victim could see his white 2018 BMW being driven away by Reyes. The male suspect was seen driving away in a truck.
Deputies searched the area and located the BMW traveling south on Haven Avenue near Trademark Street. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and took Reyes into custody.
As the investigation continued, detectives determined there was another suspect involved and identified him as Carlos Lopez, a 38-year-old resident of Brawley. Reyes allegedly conspired with both men to commit the crime; however, Lopez and Contreras remained at large.
On April 26, deputies from the Specialized Enforcement Division (SED) located Lopez in Brawley and took him into custody. The following day, SED deputies learned Contreras was in Apple Valley and found him driving a truck. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and took Contreras into custody.
All three suspects were booked in at West Valley Detention Center, where Reyes is being held on $375,000 bail and a U.S. Marshall no bail hold. Contreras also remains in custody on $250,000 bail. Lopez posted bail on $100,000.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
