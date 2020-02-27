Three suspects were arrested during two separate incidents while visiting West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on Feb. 25, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
During the first incident, Tawni Speldrick, 27, of Mira Loma and Robert Firman, 39, of San Bernardino drove onto the jail property. When deputies checked Speldrick’s information, she was found to have a no bail warrant for her arrest. Her passenger, Firman, was found to be allegedly in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Both were arrested and booked into the jail.
Speldrick is being held without bail pending her transfer to Riverside County. Firman is being held on $25,000 bail.
About two hours after the first incident, deputies contacted Freddy Brito Hernandez, a 31-year-old resident of Mira Loma, inside a vehicle in the visitor parking lot. Hernandez was allegedly found with a suspected controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and three active arrest warrants. Two of the warrants were from San Bernardino County. The first was for vehicle theft and failure to yield/pursuit and the second was for driving on a suspended license. The third warrant was from Riverside County and was for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Hernandez was arrested and is being held on a combined bail of $195,000.
"As a reminder, those wishing to visit any San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department jail facility are subject to a search of their person and their vehicle at any time while on jail property," the Sheriff's Department said in a news release. "Individuals convicted of felonies, and those who are currently on parole or probation, must seek the facility commander’s approval prior to visiting the facility. Information on this process can be found on the Sheriff’s Department website or with this link http://wp.sbcounty.gov/sheriff/corrections/."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.