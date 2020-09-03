During a traffic stop in Rancho Cucamonga, deputies located an AK-47 assault rifle and a loaded handgun inside a vehicle and arrested two young men, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Sept. 2 at about 10 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station were dispatched to the 12400 block of North Mainstreet regarding a report of a man with a gun. Witnesses reported seeing a man take a handgun out of his trunk and walk into the patio of a restaurant. The suspect later left the restaurant in a silver Infiniti sedan.
As deputies arrived in the area, they located the Infiniti and conducted a traffic stop.
When deputies contacted the driver, identified as Miguel Navarro, a 21-year-old Norco man, he displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol, the Sheriff's Department said. The passenger was identified as Anthony Esquivel, a 19-year-old San Bernardino man, and a records check revealed he had an outstanding warrant out of San Bernardino.
Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and located an AK-47 assault rifle and an unmarked, fully loaded, semi-automatic pistol, neither of which were registered to either suspect, the Sheriff's Department said.
Navarro and Esquivel were arrested and booked in at West Valley Detention Center. Esquivel remains in custody on $75,000 bail. Navarro also remains in custody on $50,000 bail.
