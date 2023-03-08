Two men were arrested as they allegedly tried to burglarize a business in Colton on March 6, according to the Colton Police Department.
At about 4:53 a.m., officers responded to a commercial burglary alarm at Roll’em Up Taquitos, located at 1550 W. Valley Boulevard.
Upon arrival, officers observed two adult male suspects who were inside the location and appeared to be in the process of burglarizing the business.
The suspects saw the officers and tried to run away, but they were subsequently taken into custody a short distance away.
Officers located evidence that allegedly tied the suspects to other commercial burglaries in both San Bernardino and Riverside counties.
Both suspects were ultimately booked into West Valley Detention Center on numerous felony charges.
Anyone who may have information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective R. Carillo at (909) 370-5000.
