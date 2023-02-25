Two men were arrested for allegedly breaking into ATMs and trying to steal $50,000 from a bank in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Feb. 18 at about 6:16 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station were dispatched to an audible burglary alarm at a set of Bank of America ATMs, located in the 6300 block of Haven Avenue. During their investigation, deputies discovered the suspects gained entry into the ATM building.
Deputies determined the suspects disabled security systems and stole U.S. currency from inside the ATM machines. Deputies, with the assistance of the K9 Unit from the Upland Police Department, entered the building and took custody of the suspects, who were in possession of about $50,000.
The suspects were identified as Chanda El, a 39-year-old resident of San Bernardino, and David Tieu, a 40-year-old resident of Milpitas. They were booked in at West Valley Detention Center on charges of commercial burglary, conspiracy, and vandalism.
