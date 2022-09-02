Two men were arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery in Rialto on Aug. 31, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The incident took place at about 2:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of W. Dawnview Drive, when the suspects drove past the unsuspecting victims, who were walking home at the time of the incident, before circling back and approaching them with firearms drawn.
The suspects forced the victims to their knees while holding them at gunpoint as they began taking property from the victims’ pockets.
The investigation led Rialto detectives to a motel in the City of San Bernardino, where two subjects matching the suspect description were seen entering a vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted and two loaded firearms were located in the vehicle with the suspects, police said. Along with the firearms, some of the victims’ property was also recovered from the suspects, police said.
Police said 25-year-old Sergio Guerrero, a resident of Bloomington, and 33-year-old Robert Gonzales, a resident of Rialto, were positively identified as the suspects in the robbery.
Both suspects were booked for multiple felony charges, including robbery, assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition. The suspects are being held on $100,000 bail at West Valley Detention Center.
