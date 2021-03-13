Two men have been arrested in connection with shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On March 11, officers responded to a local area hospital regarding a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The victim later succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators learned the victim and his friend were traveling together in a vehicle in the 800 block of W. 5th Street. Suspects in another vehicle shot at the victim’s vehicle numerous times and then fled after the shooting.
The S.B. Police Department Homicide Unit developed several leads in the investigation which ultimately linked Percy Goodwill, 29, and Wesley Hargett, 19, to the shooting, police said. The suspects were located and detained without incident on March 12.
The suspect vehicle allegedly used in the commission of the crime was also recovered in conjunction with two handguns and fired cartridge casings. Both men were booked into the San Bernardino County Central Detention Center on a murder charge. Their bail was set at $1 million each.
