Two men were arrested in Upland for allegedly stealing 54 pallets from a business, according to the Upland Police Department.
The incident happened just before 2 a.m., the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post on July 5.
Both suspects were booked on charges of felony grand theft and conspiracy. In addition, their vehicle was towed.
"Covering your plates doesn’t help much when you’re caught in the act," the Facebook post said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.