Two men were arrested in connection with an attempted theft of a catalytic converter from a car in Colton on Jan. 16, according to the Colton Police Department.
Officers responded to a call of suspicious subjects driving a burgundy SUV who were parked near a Lincoln Navigator in the 2200 block of W. Mill Street, the Colton P.D. said on Facebook.
The officers located one subject underneath the vehicle attempting to steal the catalytic converter while another subject was located nearby with tools commonly used to cut off catalytic converters. There was also a catalytic converter located inside their vehicle.
Both men, ages 38 and 28, were arrested for allegedly tampering with a vehicle and their SUV was impounded.
Catalytic converter theft has become a significant crime problem in many cities in the Inland Empire over the past several months.
