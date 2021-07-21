Two men were arrested in connection with an investigation into the theft of catalytic converters, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On May 25, a victim parked her vehicle at a retail business on Fourth Street in Rancho Cucamonga. When she returned to her vehicle, she realized her catalytic converter had been stolen and called the police. Through investigation, detectives from the Rancho Cucamonga Station identified the outstanding suspect as Omar Zelaya, a 27-year-old Perris resident.
On July 15, deputies located Zelaya in Rialto in a vehicle with a subject identified as Michael Flores, a 31-year-old Rialto resident. Deputies searched the vehicle and located a stolen, loaded firearm and ammunition. They also located a Milwaukee Sawzall, numerous saw blades, and a vehicle jack, tools commonly used to steal catalytic converters.
A records check revealed Zelaya was on Post Release Community Supervision and is believed to be responsible for multiple catalytic converter thefts throughout Southern California, the Sheriff's Department said.
Zelaya and Flores were booked in at West Valley Detention Center. Zelaya remained in custody on $100,000 bail while Flores was being held on $50,000 bail and an additional $15,000 bail for a warrant out of Los Angeles.
