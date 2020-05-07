Two men were arrested on charges of pimping and pandering two victims on April 30, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 30, investigators from the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force located an online advertisement of a possible juvenile victim of the commercialized sex industry being advertised at a High Desert motel. Investigators initiated an undercover operation to contact, locate and rescue the victim.
Investigators located the victim at a motel in the 16000 Block of Stoddard Wells Road in Victorville. As investigators made contact with the victim (identified as Victim No. 1), she was near a vehicle occupied by two males and a female. Investigators detained all parties to establish their relationship to the victim. During their contact with the occupants, it was determined they were associated with the victim. With the assistance of deputies from the City of Victorville, all four subjects were detained for further investigation and transported to the City of Victorville Police station for interviews.
During the interview with Victim No. 1, she was determined to be 21 years of age. Investigators also found evidence which supported their belief of the victim's involvement in the commercial sex industry.
During the interview with Victim No. 2, investigators identified her as being 20 years of age, and also a victim of the commercial sex industry.
During interviews with the two males, investigators found evidence which identified them as suspects (Jamal Allen, a 24-year-old Los Angeles resident) and (Joseph Gaines, a 26-year-old Inglewood resident) believed to be actively pimping and pandering the victims from the motel.
Once investigators completed their interviews, both suspects were arrested and transported to the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. Allen is currently being held in lieu of $200,000 bail, while Gaines is being held in lieu of $300,000 bail.
Both victims were rescued, provided access to services and safely released from the police station.
This investigation is ongoing and investigators believe there are other unidentified victims related to this case. They are asking that anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force at (909) 387-8400. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
