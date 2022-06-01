Two men were shot, one fatally, at a park in Rialto, and dozens of young children were nearby but were unharmed, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The incident took place on June 1 at about 12:58 p.m. at 2395 W. Sunrise, where officers found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered medical aid and provided lifesaving measures to both victims, who were then transported to local trauma centers.
At the time of the shooting, six classes of first-grade and second-grade students from Edward Fitzgerald Elementary School were at the park for an end-of-the-year field trip. Rialto Unified School District campus security guards were present with the students when the shooting occurred. Teachers and campus security guards sheltered the students under tables and behind areas of concealment when the shooting took place. No students, school employees, campus security guards, or bystanders were injured during the incident.
Officers safely escorted 79 students back to Fitzgerald Elementary, with the assistance of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, where they were safely released to their parents and guardians.
Investigators have learned that the shooting began when two groups of basketball players at the park began arguing. The argument escalated and witnesses stated there was an exchange of gunfire between the subjects.
One subject is listed in critical condition. The second subject shot was pronounced deceased at 1:49 p.m.
A black sedan and a white sedan, may have been involved and were both seen fleeing east from Fergusson Park.
The Rialto P.D. requests anyone with information related to the investigation contact Lt. James Mills at (909) 820-2632. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463, reference case #932206247.
