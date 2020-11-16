Two men were shot to death in San Bernardino on Nov. 15, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 900 block of North Sierra Way and found both victims down in the street near an apartment complex, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Dondre Sneed, 26, was pronounced deceased at the scene, and Deandre Sneed, 33, was transported to an area hospital but died a short time later.
The motive for the shooting remains unclear.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Flesher at (909) 384-5655 / flesher_wi@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
