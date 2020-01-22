Two men were shot to death in San Bernardino on Jan. 21, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of North Grand Avenue at about 3:13 p.m. after a caller reported a shooting.
When officers arrived they found the two victims, who were pronounced deceased at the scene.
They were identified as Israel Delatorre, 34, and Daniel Melendrez, 33, both of San Bernardino.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Cunningham at (909) 384-5745 / cunningham_jo@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
