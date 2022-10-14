Two San Bernardino men are in custody for allegedly committing a series of bank robberies, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The SBPD's Violent Crimes Unit began investigating an armed take-over bank robbery in November of 2021. While detectives were following leads for possible suspects, an additional armed robbery occurred in March of this year and another armed take-over bank robbery occurred in April at two other locations in San Bernardino.
Detectives found evidence linking the three San Bernardino robberies together as well as a fourth bank robbery that occurred in Pomona.
Detectives identified Curtis Mosely, 43, and Richard Pelayo, 34, as the suspects through evidence-based research utilizing scientific investigative resources with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Both suspects were arrested during the service of search warrants and are charged in a federal criminal complaint with one count of armed credit union robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime. Mosely and Pelayo are in federal custody and have been ordered jailed without bond. They were arraigned on Oct. 12 at United States District Court in Riverside. If convicted of both charges, the defendants would face a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison.
FBI special agents and SBPD detectives are continuing to follow leads for the investigations with the anticipation of additional charges or counts possibly being added to the complaint.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anybody with information regarding any incident involving Mosley or Pelayo is asked to contact Detective C. Emon at emon_ch@sbcity.org or Sergeant B. Baker at baker_br@sbcity.org.
