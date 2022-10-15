Two men died in a traffic collision in Colton in the early morning hours on Oct. 15, according to the Colton Police Department.
At about 12:08 a.m., police received a call reporting a traffic collision in the 1600 block of East Steel Road. Upon arrival, officers found a single vehicle collision with a large steel pole.
The two men were found inside of the vehicle with significant injuries. The Colton Fire Department and AMR responded to the scene, however, they pronounced the two occupants deceased.
The incident is still under investigation.
Any persons with information about this collision are encouraged to contact the Colton P.D. at (909) 370-5000.
