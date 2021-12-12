Two men died in an early-morning traffic collision in San Bernardino on Dec. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 2:11 a.m., police received a 911 call regarding a two-vehicle crash at Rialto Avenue and Dallas Avenue.
A 1997 Mercedes Benz operated by a 34-year-old man was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Rialto from Macy Street. A 2006 Honda Civic operated by a 64-year-old man was driving east on Rialto from Meridian Avenue. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
For an unknown reason, the driver of the Mercedes lost control of his vehicle and crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic. The Mercedes slid into the path of the Honda, causing the Honda to broadside the Mercedes. As a result of the collision, the Mercedes was separated into two halves, ejecting the driver onto the roadway.
Medical aid responded and pronounced both drivers deceased at the scene.
Alcohol and speed are factors in this collision, police said.
The incident is still under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
