Two men managed to escape with merchandise from a store even though an employee did his best to try to stop them, according to the Redlands Police Department.
Police are investigating after a shoplifting turned into a strong arm robbery at a business in the 10 block of East State Street on the night of May 9.
The suspects entered the business, selected several thousand dollars’ worth of merchandise and ran from the store.
An employee chased them, tackling one of the men and, after a short struggle, he retrieved some of the stolen merchandise.
However, both suspects got into a waiting vehicle and drove away, heading west on Citrus Avenue.
