Two motorcycle riders were arrested following dangerous high-speed pursuits in the San Bernardino area on Feb. 10, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 3:27 p.m., a CHP officer observed four off-road motorcycles on Little Mountain Drive northbound from 27th Street. The officer initiated an enforcement stop but the motorcycles attempted to elude, and a pursuit ensued.
One rider of an off-road motorcycle being pursued pulled alongside the motor officer and attempted to kick the officer off his patrol motorcycle, the CHP said.
In an attempt to evade officers, the pursued motorcycle fled into the dirt wash. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Helicopter 40K arrived overhead and directed CHP units to the location of the motorcycle. CHP units established a containment of the dirt wash area, and the unidentified rider, a 23-year-old San Bernardino man, was taken into custody without incident.
During the containment/pursuit, a black Yamaha street motorcycle continued to interfere with CHP units. On numerous occasions, the rider swerved towards patrol vehicles and traveled at high speeds in what appeared to be an attempt to draw the CHP units away from the original pursuit.
After the first suspect was taken into custody, the rider of the black Yamaha rapidly accelerated away from CHP units, and another pursuit ensued.
This pursuit traversed several surface streets in light traffic before entering Interstate 215 southbound to State Route 210 westbound, using all lanes at a high rate of speed.
CHP ground units discontinued the pursuit as San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Helicopter continued to follow the motorcycle from above.
With the assistance of the Rialto Police Department, the unidentified rider, a 19-year-old San Bernardino man, was intercepted at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Sycamore Avenue in Rialto and taken into custody without further incident.
This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer J. Richard at the San Bernardino CHP Area office at (909) 383-4247.
