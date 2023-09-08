Two orphaned mountain lions, Holly and Hazel, are doing well and settling into their new forever home at the Big Bear Alpine Zoo.
While the two cubs are still a little wary of visiting guests out front during the busier times, they are also enjoying laying in front of the windows in the evenings, according to a news release issued by San Bernardino County on Sept. 8.
During the recent tropical storm which drenched the area, zoo employees learned that Holly prefers to be inside and away from the rain, while Hazel enjoyed the rainfall caused by Hilary.
Zoo staff can’t wait to see how they react to snowfall this winter, the county said.
Earlier this year, the two cubs received extensive veterinary treatment and critical care at the Oakland Zoo after they were found in a vulnerable state.
However, wildlife experts from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife deemed them “non-releasable,” and the Big Bear Alpine Zoo was thrilled to take over care of the cubs.
Upon their arrival at the zoo in early May, the cubs underwent a mandatory quarantine period. This precautionary measure is routine in zoos and aims to ensure the well-being of both the cubs and the existing zoo residents, minimizing the risk of introducing illnesses.
The zoo already had an exhibit set up for mountain lions. During the quarantine period, the exhibit was modified to accommodate the teenage cubs. After a successful quarantine period, the adorable duo are gradually being introduced to their new exhibit and becoming acclimated to zoo visitors.
Visitors are advised that Hazel and Holly are still getting used to their new surroundings and sometimes hide from view.
The mountain lions are thriving in their new home, steadily gaining weight, increasing their diet with new foods and being introduced to enrichment devices.
“With its rich experience in caring for mountain lions and other mountain-climate animals in need of care and shelter, the Big Bear Alpine Zoo stands ready to provide a safe and nurturing environment for these majestic creatures,” the county said.
Zoo employees are inviting the public to stay updated on the cubs’ journey by following Big Bear Alpine Zoo on Facebook and Instagram, where viewers can watch daily updates on Hazel, Holly and all of the other animals and birds representing more than 85 species of animals on exhibit at the zoo.
Visitors can see Hazel and Holly at the Big Bear Alpine Zoo daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit bigbearzoo.org.
