A 44-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly damaging property at a medical clinic in Rialto, and two officers were injured while trying to take her into custody, according to the Rialto Police Department.
On Feb. 25 at about 9:51 a.m., police received a 9-1-1 call from staff members at the clinic in the 1800 block of N. Riverside Avenue, stating they were scared and requesting that officers respond to the location due to a woman causing a disturbance.
When officers arrived, they located the suspect, who was later identified as Lashay Grayes, in the clinic lobby. Officers found a broken item on the floor and Grayes acting irate over medical staff not releasing her daughter’s medical file. Officers were able to locate staff hiding in an office.
Employees told officers that Grayes allegedly threw office property, breaking a Plexiglas barrier. A member of the clinic’s management team subsequently made a citizen’s arrest for the damage created by Grayes when she allegedly threw items in the lobby.
Officers accepted the citizen’s arrest and attempted to handcuff Grayes in the lobby. Grayes resisted officers and refused to be handcuffed, police said. Grayes allegedly attacked officers while she resisted and bit an officer in the leg. After several minutes, officers were able to get Grayes handcuffed and secure her with a safety restraint. Grayes was transported to a local hospital for a complaint of pain.
Two of the arresting officers received minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital.
Grayes is being charged with battery on a peace officer, resisting an officer with violence, criminal threats, disturbing the peace, and vandalism. She was booked into West Valley Detention with a bail set for $50,000.
Witnesses to this incident can contact the Rialto P.D.'s Communications Center at (909) 820-2550 or anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463.
