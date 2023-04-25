Two officers were injured when their patrol car was struck by a suspected drunk driver in San Bernardino, according to the California Highway Patrol.
On April 23 at about 4:20 a.m., the two CHP officers were investigating a traffic collision on the northbound Interstate 215 Freeway, south of University Parkway. The officers were seated within the patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated and stopped within a lane closure.
Alejandro Marcelo Vicente, a resident of Los Angeles, was traveling on I-215 northbound at an unknown speed approaching the lane closure. For reasons still under investigation, Vicente’s vehicle entered the closure and struck the patrol vehicle.
The officers were transported via ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Vicente was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
The collision is still under investigation, and anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Pope at the CHP San Bernardino office at (909) 383-4247.
