Two San Bernardino Police Department officers were shot and wounded and a suspect was killed during a shootout in Highland on Aug. 18, authorities said.
Police believe the suspect in this case, a documented gang member, was the same one responsible for shooting a San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy in San Bernardino on Aug. 17.
The Aug. 18 incident occurred when police identified the possible suspect and tried to make an arrest at 3:38 p.m. in the area of Baseline Street and Victoria Avenue.
In that confrontation, both officers and the suspect were hit by gunfire. The officers were transported to Loma Linda Medical Center, and their condition was not immediately known.
The suspect was identified as Ervin Olikong, 34, of San Bernardino. He had a prior criminal history that included multiple violent offenses. At the time of this incident, Olikong had an active arrest warrant for $200,000. The warrant was issued in 2019 regarding a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.